An evening of entertainment of 'Tails'

Fundraising Evening for East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) has organised an evening of music and “Tails” to raise money for its community service which is based between Hailsham, Uckfield and Lewes.

The award-winning charity is being supported in this by member of Hailsham Voice Community Pop Choir who will be providing the main entertainment with a break for WRAS founder Trevor Weeks MBE to talk about some of the unusual rescues he has attended over the years finishing with the Pop Choir singing Christmas songs to round the evening off. There will be an opportunity to speak to Trevor and other staff and volunteers afterwards.

The event is taking place on Friday, November 29 at Hailsham Civic Community Hall, next to the council offices and Leisure Centre.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start and tickets are just £5 in advance or £8 on the door. There will be a bar, snacks and a raffle available.

More information is available on our website https://wildlifeambulance.org/news/2024/09/christmas-music-tails/

East Sussex WRAS is set to have yet another record breaking year of casualties with over 6300 expected by the end of 2024, the first time the charity has dealt with over 6000 casualties in a single year.

The charity's workload increases all the time and funding is becoming ever tighter.