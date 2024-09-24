An Evening of Ghost Stories at Crawley Museum
Written and performed by Half-Time Orange Theatre, the event features Julian Douris, Victorian spiritualist and paranormal investigator.
Join him in our Transport Gallery for Sussex Ghost Stories as he tells of supernatural sightings, ghostly goings-on, cases cracked and an array of nineteenth century techniques and practices used to solve the mystery of Crawley’s most infamous wandering spirit.
A spooky evening of chilling ghost tales await those who are brave enough…or just curious. Our evening of Ghost Stories takes place on Saturday 12 October at 7.30 pm and 10.00 pm and on Sunday 13 October at 5.00 pm and 7.30 pm.
Performances last for an hour and five minutes and tickets cost £8 for adults, concessions £5. This event is not suitable for children under six years.
Tickets can be booked via our website at www.crawleymuseums.org/an-evening-of-ghost-stories/ But whatever you do be quick about it before tickets become as hard to find as will - o’- the - wisp!
