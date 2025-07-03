An evening of song in aid of cancer support charity Cancer United

Worthing-based community choir Singers Rechoired is performing on Saturday, July 19 at Findon Valley Free Church at 7pm, with all proceeds from the concert going to local charity Cancer United. The charity, which offers help and support for people whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis, was chosen by the choir as its 2025 charity of the year.

The choir has had a lot of fun in rehearsals, learning an eclectic mix of songs that cover a wide range of musical genres. The concert is called Kings & Queens and Other Things, reflecting that many of the songs have links to kings, queens and rulers, either through the original artist’s name or the song title. The audience can expect to hear songs by Carole King, Ben E. King and of course Elvis (the King of Rock and Roll) along with hits such as Dancing Queen, King of the Road, Viva La Vida and King of Wishful Thinking.

Many of the song arrangements have been written especially for the choir by Musical Director Curtis Lavender, recently back in Worthing from a tour of the UK and Canada with the hit show Walk Right Back – the Everly Brothers Story. A versatile multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Curtis brings the same musical prowess, energy and enthusiasm to leading the choir as he does to his professional performances.

Spokeswoman Jan Holden said: “We’re incredibly fortunate to have Curtis as our Musical Director. He’s a fantastic teacher, and we love working on the arrangements he puts together. Many of the songs are four-part harmonies and sound amazing when all the voices some together. Curtis was away for a while when he was performing in Canada, so we’re very grateful to Steph Moorey and Nigel Newman for leading rehearsals in his absence. After all the months of practice, we’re now really looking forward to our concert, and hope to raise plenty of money for Cancer United.”

Singers Rechoired has raised over £33,000 for charity since forming in 2008. The concert is taking place at The Hub, Findon Valley Free Church, 1-11 Lime Tree Avenue, Findon Valley, BN14 0DJ. Entry is free, with an exit collection in aid of Cancer United.