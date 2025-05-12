‘An unexpected delight’ - A lovely little new build garden opening in Billingshurst for the National Garden Scheme

Visit the garden at 9 Puttock Way, Billingshurst and help support National Garden Scheme Charities

The garden at 9 Puttock Way, Billingshurst

This unexpected delight of a garden has people regularly enquiring about it as they see unusual plants appearing over the wall along its boundary. The garden was built from scratch by two very passionate, but novice, gardeners, who have juggled the project alongside busy lives at work and a large young family. They have transformed the very small, sloping new build garden from bare, heavy clay into a series of spaces with interesting hard landscaping features. An unexpected cacophony of architectural shapes and textures greets you as you walk through the gate, a true plant lover’s paradise. This space shows what can be achieved in a short space of time through hard work and passion.

9 Puttock Way Billingshurst, West Sussex RH14 9ZJ is open for the National Garden Scheme Sunday 25th May and Monday 26th May 11am-4pm. Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. Pre booking on the NGS website essential https://ngs.org.uk

Why your visit to the garden at 9 Puttock Way will make a difference

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

Other Gardens opening around the Billingshurst and Horsham area

Saturday 7th June (Timed slots at 12pm, 2pm & 4pm) pre-booking essential

Small rural and charming garden surrounded by fields, focusing on roses and delphiniums with a large cottage border and vegetable garden.

Sunday 8th June and Sunday 20rd July 2pm – 6pm.

Talma, Horshamis a beautiful ⅓ acre garden which is in four parts. The front wild garden leads into a pretty cottage style area with small paths and little magical woodland walk. The main lawn has a gazebo and cutting border with a little gate going through to a small shady vegetable plot. There are many surprises greet you as you explore this charming oasis.

Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June (2pm-5pm)

Delightful large country garden. Passionately and imaginatively created by enthusiastic owner over the past 20 yrs. An interesting garden with a series of circular lawns surrounded by borders, full of mass drift, repeat planting of harmonious perennials, roses, shrubs, and more. A newly developed white garden, wisteria pergola, kitchen and cutting garden, fountains and various seating areas.

Thursday 5th and Saturday 7th June with Shorts Farm (12pm-5pm)

A Victorian allotment style kitchen garden has been recreated providing year-round vegetables, and fruit from strategically placed trees around the house. There are chickens and sometimes bottle-fed orphan lambs in the adjacent small field that abounds with wildflowers in the lower part. Look out for how the tiered levels have been used to provide niches for plants.

Thursday 5th and Saturday 7th June with The Old Manor (12pm-5pm)

A ½ acre, classic cottage garden set around a C15 house of archaeological interest (not open). A thatched summerhouse, surrounded by herbaceous borders and lawned areas, separated by beds of perennial planting interspersed with occasional trees. There is a range of colour from early summer into late autumn, with some areas left wild. The garden has become more nature friendly over the years.

Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June (11am-5pm)

A garden of just under 2 acres adjoining the East Glebe Field in the village. It is divided into a series of different rooms including a large vegetable garden, a large and small greenhouse, an orchard, a duck pond, an area of lawn with ornamental beds, parterres with flowers in season and herb beds. Also, a large and unusual tree sculpture.

Thursday 26th June and Thursday 3rd July (10am-4pm)

Designed to encourage wildlife, the formal areas are gradually being adapted. In the back garden, annual wild flowers have replaced box hedging, erigeron and chamomile have been allowed to self-seed between brick paths and paving; part of the lawn has become a wildflower area. A summerhouse looks out onto the fish pond and the deck has views over the wildlife areas and woodland beyond.

Friday 11th July (Timed Slots 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm & 3.30pm) Pre-booking essential

Nestled below the vineyards, The Manor Garden at Nyetimber is one that is rarely glimpsed. This garden has everything from extensive herbaceous borders, to orchard, flower and rose garden, and courtyard. A tapestry of topiary, reflected in the lily ponds frame a beautiful view of the South Downs. Extensively redesigned and replanted in 2020, this newly establishing garden is one not to be missed.

Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th July (11am-5pm)

A formal front garden with sunken centrepiece and rose and flower beds of approx ½ acre. Large rear garden consisting of small woods, croquet lawn with beds, natural swimming pond and large summerhouse, small orchard and meadow, and walled area by pickleball court. Many interesting trees including a 500 year old sweet chestnut.

Sunday 27th July (10am-5pm) guided tours on the hour

Architectural Plants is home to an ensemble of captivating garden spaces designed to inspire you. Explore the Mediterranean lake garden and surrounding bankside walk tended by Head Gardener Colin and his apprentices. Italian cypress, olives, pines, hardy palms, spiky plants, and bamboo grove. The guided tour inc the large Acer house, the greenhouse of exciting and rare exotics, and a specialist Niwaki Production Zone. Prepare to enter exotica.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk

For gardens opening in Sussex, pick up a copy of The National Garden Scheme Sussex Booklet, available free from many local stores, garden centres and libraries from the end of February.

