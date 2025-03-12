An unforgettable night awaits at St Catherine’s Hospice Midnight Walk

The St Catherine’s Hospice popular Midnight Walk is returning to the streets of Horsham on Saturday 7 June from 8pm.

With four distances to choose from - 20, 13, 7 or 2 miles – the Midnight Walk isn’t your usual walk. It’s a heartfelt celebration of togetherness, warmth, and the power of giving back.

Whether you walk to remember a loved one, or to immerse yourself in the unforgettable atmosphere, it’s an experience you don’t want to miss!

Money raised at this memorable event helps to provide specialist end of life care and support to people living with a terminal or life-limiting condition across West Sussex and East Surrey when it’s needed most.

People taking part in St Catherine’s Hospice Midnight Walk 2024.

Starting off at the Bridge Leisure Centre in Broadbridge Heath, walkers will be treated to an energetic warm-up before being cheered on throughout their walk by volunteer marshals.

There’ll be refreshment stops and a chance for people walking to remember someone they love by sharing a story, picture or thought on a memory wall. People can also light a candle in a remembrance area on the 7, 13 or 20 mile route.

86 year old Ian McGill was the first person to sign up to this year’s Midnight Walk. This year will be his third time taking part in the charity challenge. Ian said, “My wife Barbara passed away under St Catherine’s care in 2023. Doing the Midnight Walk is a nice way for me to say thank you for the care we had and is my way of giving something back. It’s a good way to spread the word about St Catherine’s and gather up money for the hospice as well. I’d encourage others to take part because the walk’s quite social, you chat to other people going round and at the finish line. It’s a nice, safe route to walk. Getting to the finish line, getting my medal and having some breakfast before I go home is my favourite part. I’ve enjoyed the walk other years and I’m looking forward to taking part again this year.”

Emma Butler, Midnight Walk event manager at St Catherine’s said, Whether you’re walking to celebrate or remember, you’ll be doing something incredible. By taking part you’ll be raising vital funds to provide care for people living with a life-limiting or terminal condition in your community.

Last year over 700 people took part in the Midnight Walk cheered on by 140 volunteers. They raised £109,000 which is pretty incredible! This year we’re hoping even more people will consider walking and fundraising or volunteering for the Midnight Walk.”

Ready to step up and do something amazing ? Sign up at www.stch.org.uk/midnightwalk or call St Catherine's Fundraising Team on 01293 447361. Sign up by Monday 31 March 2025 for an early bird entry rate of £20 for adults, or £10 for under 18s. Standard sale entry (valid until 7 May 2025) is £30 per adult and £15 for under 18s. Entry fees go towards the cost of running the event and include a free T-shirt, refreshments and medal.

Or perhaps you’d prefer to volunteer instead? If you’d like to donate your time to support St Catherine’s visit the hospice's dedicated webpage to sign up: stch.org.uk/volunteer-at-the-midnight-walk-2025/