And the winner is…West Sussex community champions scoop top prizes at national awards

Stonepillow and Selsey Community Forum celebrate success in the G15 Community Impact Awards

Hyde community partners, Stonepillow and Selsey Community Forum, have been recognised by the G15, the group of London’s largest not for profit housing associations, for their outstanding community achievements.

G15 members submitted nominations for the most inspiring and impactful community-led projects of 2024.

Mike Nicholls, Chair of Selsey Community Forum, won ‘Outstanding contribution by a community champion delivering projects supporting cost of living’.Mike is a vocal and active community member who drives forward change, not just in Selsey but across Rural West Sussex.

Selsey Community Forum (SCF) was set up to tackle a number of local issues, including an ageing population with health issues, a rural area with irregular bus routes, poorly paid employment and lack of community spaces for young people. SCF has developed an entirely free, volunteer-run, community support service for all vulnerable residents, including a high street shop offering advice and support. Selsey Care Shop, which is a unique customer facing model, is now being emulated by other local villages, with guidance from SCF.

Stonepillow won ‘Supported/Specialist Housing Champion’Every year, Chichester based Stonepillow, supports around 1,000 acutely vulnerable people through a diverse range of services. Every client has their own story, but common histories include time in care, in the armed services, incarceration and domestic violence. Substance misuse and mental health issues are also commonplace.

Clients are supported by a diverse range of ‘added value’ opportunities designed to support and build health and wellbeing, confidence, life skills, and help clients integrate into the community with meaningful activities that create positive support networks.

In 2023, Stonepillow supported 375 people to move into appropriate private sector, social housing or sheltered accommodation - including Hyde homes.

Hilary Bartle, Stonepillow CEO, said:“I was deeply honoured to accept an award on behalf of Stonepillow, recognising our commitment to providing excellent supported housing and advocating for effective, positive accommodation solutions.

“For over 40 years, I’ve dedicated my career to championing the needs of those who require housing with support to help them sustain and improve their lives. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, volunteers, trustees, and clients, all of whom play a vital role in achieving our goals.”

Mike Nicholls, Selsey Community Forum, said:“We are absolutely thrilled to win this award. These are challenging times. Selsey Community Forum is an absolute lifeline for so many local residents – young and old, whether tackling hardship or loneliness.”