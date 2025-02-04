Andrew Griffith meets Dynamic Ladies ‘top gun’!

Andrew Griffith MP (Arundel & South Downs) met with Mhairi-Ann Troup, female ‘top gun’ and founder and owner of Dynamic Ladies Shooting Club

Shooting in 2025 is still very male dominated. Mhairi-Ann's mission is to introduce more women into the sport and help change the statistics around female participation in shooting. There is a huge gulf in numbers of male and female shooters from grass roots level with currently only 6% being female. Mhairi-Ann is passionate about the sport and determined to encourage as many women as possible into taking it up.

In 2020 Mhairi-Ann set up Dynamic Ladies Shooting club; a club exclusively for ladies of all ages from as young as 12 from the Southdown Gun Club in Findon, West Sussex where they met Friday (31st January). She is excited for the future of the club and will be looking to roll out to new areas of the UK by offering as a franchise to instructors/shooting Clubs, providing the same platform for women under the Dynamic Ladies Shooting Club brand. The striking hot pink and black branding that is synonymous with the club gives members a real sense of togetherness and of being part of something fantastic.

Mhairi-Ann has been shortlisted as a finalist for Coach of the Year again in 2025 having previously won the CPSA Coach of the Year in 2016 and has been runner up in the same category in 2023 and 2024.

Mhairi-Ann Troup, Owner/Founder of Dynamic Ladies Shooting School

Andrew said: “Mhairi-Ann has an obvious passion for the sport. Just as has happened in other sports such as football and cricket, Mhairi-Ann wants to introduce more women into the world of shooting and to encourage them to come and give the sport a go in a fun and relaxed environment. I would definitely recommend you give it a try!”