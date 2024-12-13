Andrew Griffith MP announces winners of his Christmas Card Competition 2024

Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, has announced the winners of his Christmas Card Competition.

He spent today (Friday 13th December) visiting local schools to give out the prizes to the winner and three runners up – all of whose designs will be featured on his card.

A beautiful drawing of Arundel Cathedral with many Christmas elements, by budding artist Hattie Wood, a pupil in Year 6 at Arundel Church of England Primary School, was picked as the overall winner and her design will be featured on the front of Andrew’s Christmas Card this year.

Runners up were Myla Wigan, Year 6 Duncton Junior School, Charlie Morey, Year 5 Dorset House School and James Gray, Year 6, Arundel Church of England Primary school. All the runners up designs will also be featured on the inside of the card, which will be posted to 500 people including His Majesty The King, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament.

Andrew with Myla Wigan at Duncton C of E Junior School

A further 10,000 will be sent as an e-card to those who have signed up to Andrew’s monthly newsletter.

Andrew gave the Speaker of the House of Commons, The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, his card personally.

Andrew said: “I would like to thank all the children that entered my Christmas Card competition this year and sent me their wonderful designs. I received over 300 entries and had a very tricky task choosing the winning design but congratulations to Hattie, James, Myla and Charlie.

I would also like to take this opportunity to wish the children, their families, and readers a very happy Christmas.”

