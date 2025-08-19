Andrew Griffith MP back in Midhurst for another ‘Meet your MP’ event

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, is returning to the hot seat in Midhurst for an evening of answering questions from local residents at his next ‘Meet your MP’ event on Wednesday, September 24.

The free evening event will be independently chaired by Gary Shipton, Editor in Chief of Sussex Newspapers including the Midhurst & Petworth Observer and West Sussex resident. Gary is not aligned to any political party.

Andrew has been representing the market town of Midhurst as its Member of Parliament since the last General Election in July 2024. Since then, he has championed local businesses, met with all parties dealing with the Angel Inn Hotel site, called for greater council support for the town, campaigned for free parking to help local businesses, held surgeries, challenged unsustainable development, run resident surveys, and joined community events.

As well as hearing about Andrew’s work in Westminster and locally, Midhurst residents will have the opportunity to put forward questions to their MP.

The event forms part of a series which includes Arundel (5th), Eartham (6th), Walberton (12th), Rogate and Trotton (23rd October), and Lodsworth (30th).

Tickets for the Midhurst event are free but will be limited in number to comply with the venue capacity restrictions, so please register your details soon. They are available via the link on Andrew’s website at www.andrewgriffith.uk

Andrew Griffith said: “I know from my inbox that residents in Midhurst have a range of issues that matter to them, and one of the best ways I can help is to listen, share my views, and represent them. Gary Shipton is a reputable editor, journalist and local resident who will chair the evening, and I am expecting to be grilled by him in his usual formidable style.”