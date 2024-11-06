Andrew Griffith MP discusses impact of National Insurance hike on Charity Sector

Andrew Griffith MP met with Sally Tabbner, Chief Executive and Isla Lewis, National Programme Lead of local charity, Dementia Support at Sage House to discuss concerns about the rise in NI contributions to 15% which was announced in the recent budget and the impact on local charities like theirs.

While the public sector has been effectively exempted from these rising costs, charities including small local ones like Sage House, have not and face having to foot the bill for the increase out of their current budget, raising the prospect of cuts to services or the need for more funds.

Nationally, a number of voluntary sector organisations are already up in arms about the mounting costs of these changes, with Age UK stating in a recent report that: “The increased costs arising from the Budget will need to be met out of existing funds, this will undoubtedly impact service provision. We fear it may also threaten the viability of some local charities.”

Sage UK also discussed with Mr Griffith exciting plans for the opening of additional sites as part of their wider future ambitions to reach a greater number of people in need.

Andrew Griffith MP

Since launching in 2018 Sage house has positively changed the lives of thousands of families in West Sussex. Their vision as a charity is a society where dementia is wholly understood and accepted, enabling people living with dementia to be fully supported throughout the whole of their journey.

Sage House offers key services and support for those living with Dementia, families, friends and carers. There are over 944,000 people living with Dementia in the UK. 3,332 of these were supported last year at Sage House in West Sussex.

Andrew said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Sally, Isla and the rest of the team to see the excellent work that Sage House does for those needing dementia Care in West Sussex and to hear of their ambitions for the future.

"The charity and care sectors feel very let down by the governments budget with the hike in National Insurance being unexpected and damaging which puts real pressure on services for vulnerable people.”