Andrew Griffith MP hosts Autumn Farm to Fork meeting in Sullington

An Autumn meeting of rural enterprises in Arundel and South Downs was hosted by the MP Andrew Griffith on Thursday (9th). This was one of Andrew’s regular Farm to Fork meetings, this time kindly hosted by Grahame and Gail Kittle of Sullington Manor Farm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local forum is an opportunity for farmers, landowners and growers to discuss the future of farming and food production and hear from rural groups.

The MP expressed his deep concern for the looming implementation of the Family Farm Tax and rising food prices. In a matter of months, the government will cut the 100 per cent rate of relief to 50 per cent after the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business assets, from April 2026. 80 per cent of farmers are concerned for the survival of their business and 60 per cent have considered selling their farm according to a recent Country Land and Business Association survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew has promised to continue supporting local farmers and revealed plans of a national emergency summit for UK-based farmers, food producers and fishermen hosted by Shadow Environment Secretary Victoria Atkins. The MP said he would be pleased to see South Downs farmers represented at the summit and will be sharing further details with them.

Andrew Griffith MP hosting his Autumn Farm to Fork meeting in Sullington.

Farming and conservation go hand in hand and which is why Andrew invited Michelle Nudds, Regional Director for the British Association of Shooting and Conservation (BASC) to speak at the meeting. Michelle spoke about the work BASC do to educate, train, and support those responsible for land management and conservation.She also spoke enthusiastically about their work on field to fork projects, working with chefs and to promote wild game cooking through educational programs, cooking demonstrations, and events.

Chief Inspector Roy Hodder also spoke at the meeting to talk about changes to firearms licencing which are now subject to stricter vetting and controls, and he shared some insights about the work the rural crime team are doing to catch the organised gangs who steal farm vehicles and machinery.

Andrew Griffith MP said:

“I was pleased to be able to bring our local farmers, growers and rural enterprises together for this meeting. It is always important for me to hear from this highly valued sector, and to help them challenge any barriers they may be facing in growing the food we desperately need. From trying to reverse the damaging parts of the (Un)Employment Rights Bill which bites on all enterprises including farming, to reviewing the quangos within Defra which seems to work against the grain of rural life, I am committed to helping our South Downs farmers.”