Andrew Griffith MP joins sunny sponsored walk for Sussex Snowdrop in Arundel

It was a super sunny Sunday for this year’s annual Sussex Snowdrop Trust walk in Arundel Castle Park, and local MP Andrew Griffith joined the hundreds of fundraisers taking part to raise money for this much-loved local charity.

The annual walk comprised of two routes so that anyone of any ability could join in. A wheelchair accessible 1-mile route and a more scenic 5-mile route took participants through the beautiful South Downs setting of the park around the castle.

The event is a highlight in the charity’s fundraising calendar with lots of money raised through the sponsorship of the walkers and dogs.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is a charity that provides nursing care at home for local children with life limiting conditions but with the added benefit that they can support the whole family. Their Care at Home team is made up of trained nurses who are dedicated to helping the children with their special care needs and enabling parents to have the confidence to care for their child. The Snowdrop care also includes respite care, counsellors and financial assistance.

Some of the wonderful Sussex Snowdrop volunteers with the the charity's co founder Di Levantine and the Duke and Duchess of Norfolk.

The Trust has been under the Chairmanship of co-founder Di Levantine for more than 30 years, supported by a strong team of Trustees including Arundel GP Marco Cavaroli and Caroline Bechelet-Carter, a former critical care nurse.

The charity's upcoming fundraising events include, an ‘Art and Agriculture’ talk at South Stoke Barn on 13th June with drinks and canapes by the acclaimed REN kitchen, and a Supercar Track Day at Goodwood Motor Circuit on 28th June.

After completing the walk, Andrew Griffith said: “On one of the hottest days of the year, it was great to see such a huge turnout for this year's Sussex Snowdrop Walk with so many enjoying the walk in the beautiful surroundings of Arundel Park. The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is a hugely worthwhile charity providing ‘Nursing Care at Home’ for local children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness."