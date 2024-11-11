Andrew Griffith MP launches children’s Christmas card competition

Andrew Griffith MP has launched this year’s search for his Christmas card design by inviting all children aged up to 12 years to submit their pictures.

The winning artwork will be used as Andrew’s Christmas card and will be sent out in physical and electronic form, so will be a very special opportunity for a young artist to see their work reproduced and given wider circulation.

Andrew has shared his cards in the past with Prime Minister and the Speaker of the House of Commons. He also sends a card to His Majesty King Charles III.

Andrew Griffith MP said:

Sir Lindsay Hoyle with last year’s winning Christmas card designed by Poppy Pritchett of Arundel CE Primary School.

“Our countryside and historic towns and villages have always inspired some wonderful designs for my Christmas Card. There is so much artistic talent in young people and I have been delighted to showcase some of this on a national stage.”

There will be a prize for the winning artwork and for 2 runners-up.

All entries need to be emailed to [email protected], Designs must be a flat medium (no glitter, cotton wool etc) Rectangular in shape and contain no words, just a picture.

The closing date is Wednesday 27 November and winners will be announced the following week.