Andrew Griffith MP meets with Petworth Business Association members

Petworth MP Andrew Griffith, joined the members of Petworth Business Association for a meeting on Thursday (27th June), hosted in the grounds of Petworth Primary School.

Denya Dessena, in her second year as Chair of the Petworth Business Association, invited Andrew to meet with local business owners and answer some of their questions in an informal and social setting.

John Galvin, headteacher of Petworth Primary School, was also invited to say a few words as the host for the meeting, and he spoke of the strong connection between the school and the local community and businesses.

The Petworth Business Association was formed to support members and promote Petworth as widely as possible as a place to visit and a place to find local trades. As a group, they are about to launch a new directory, in paper and digital formats, to encourage consumers to shop locally and to attract visitors. In the meeting, Denya reported that footfall in the town was generally good, but not necessarily reflected in the sales. She hopes that consumer confidence will come back to help the shops thrive which keeps the town vibrant.

Denya Dessena, Chair of Petworth Business Association, Andrew Griffith MP, John Galvin, headteacher of Petworth Primary School

Andrew shared his views on matters of national and local concern, and about his work as a local Member of Parliament. He then took questions on wide ranging issues from business rates and energy costs to improving consumer confidence.

Following the meeting, Andrew Griffith said:

“It was good to meet many local business owners who find that working together and promoting their businesses together is an effective way to develop local footfall. I listended to the many challenges facing small businesses. Petworth is very lucky to have such a strong network of entrepreneurs who help to keep the market town vibrant.

“My thanks to the PBA Chair, Denya Dessena of Artisan at the Barn in Lombard Street, John Galvin, headteacher of Petworth Primary School, and The Badgers for the delicious spread they laid on.”