Andrew Griffith MP praises heritage skills education centre for building future careers

Heritage crafts in building restoration work is a skilled and rewarding career choice for young people to consider. Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs MP visited a training centre in Steyning that is delivering a unique opportunity for people to train in different aspects of heritage building restoration, from stonework to lead roofing.

The MP visited the DBR Southern Heritage Skills Education Centre on the Wiston Estate on Friday afternoon (12th September). Adrian Attwood, Executive Director of DBR, was pleased to show Andrew the place where they are developing the next generation of craftspeople to tackle a national skills shortage.

Set in a heritage yard located in the heart of the South Downs National Park, the Education Centre delivers apprenticeship level training and taster days, as well as providing craft demonstrations and seminars.

Master craftspeople are retiring faster than they can be replaced. Young people often lack awareness of, or access to, heritage careers. This is where DBR are hoping they can attract and develop the skills and workforce needed to deliver the work they do.

Their many important projects have included work on the House of Commons, Brighton Pavilion, Blenheim Palace, and the Natural History Museum. Other clients include churches, the National Trust, and the Canals Trust - just about any owner of an historic building.

DBR, established in 1990, are the only heritage contractor to hold a Royal Warrant by Appointment to His Majesty the King. This level of recognition has been awarded for their longstanding work on conserving royal buildings.

The MP was given a tour of the Education Centre and watched a demonstration of some stone cutting work by skilled stonemasons who use traditional methods.Apprentices were also on site practicing the re-laying of salvaged stone.

After the visit, Andrew Griffith said:

“It was great to meet Adrian Attwood and the DBR team. I am delighted to know that DBR have chosen to establish their Education Centre right here in Wiston, and that they are providing terrific career opportunities for young people who wish to go into heritage conservation work.

“Heritage crafts are hugely important for the preservation and continued use of thousands of buildings that are at the heart of history and tourism in this country. We need highly skilled craftspeople to help keep these buildings in use for future generations to enjoy.”