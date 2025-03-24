Andrew Griffith MP speaks at Cocking Annual Parish Meeting of Electors

Andrew Griffith, the Arundel and South Downs MP, was guest speaker at the Annual Parish Meeting in Cocking, West Sussex on Friday.

His visit to the Cocking Annual Parish Meeting (with more villages over the coming months) was important to the MP who by addressing the local parishioners proved his continued commitment to represent all his rural communities and listen to the unique and emotive issues that lay at the heart of many of its villages.

An intimate question and answer session led by Councillor Frances Russell, (Chair of the Parish Council) which included debate on the proposed site in Cocking for 25 new homes as part of the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNP) Local Plan Review and discussion over the impact that traffic and speed have on this small village amongst many other important topics.

Having access to speak to the MP whether it be via Parish Council meetings or at his weekly surgeries, it is important that residents have the chance to voice what matters most to them and discuss any problems in their community.

Photograph: Andrew Griffith MP at Cocking Annual Parish Meeting 21 March 2025

Following the Cocking Annual Parish Meeting Andrew Griffith said:

“It was a great pleasure to speak to the community in Cocking and respond to a variety of questions ranging from existing local issues that have been affecting the community, involving local infrastructure, development, the environment and even questions on national politics. I was pleased to be able to give more of an insight into such matters and convey my support to residents where it is needed, I hope that this will be the first of many visits and that I will be invited back to speak to many more in the wonderful village of Cocking.”