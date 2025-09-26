Andrew Griffith MP speaks at Midhurst- ‘In Conversation’ event

Andrew Griffith, the Arundel and South Downs MP, held an ‘In Conversation ‘evening at The Grange Community Centre in Midhurst on Wednesday evening.

Gary Shipton the Editor in Chief of National World (which publish newspapers across the UK including the Midhurst and Petworth Observer) chaired the evening which was very well attended and welcomed by residents.

The MP spoke of his honour and privilege to represent his constituents regardless of the vote they cast in the General Election and his civic responsibility in parliamentary democracy to do his very best to represent every one of his constituents.

Some of the concerns discussed was the ever-increasing national debt, the state of the economy and likelihood of tax increases in the November budget. Discussion over planned Solar Farms (Loxwood, Henfield and Chichester) in the constituency, ID cards, restrictions on our free speech and food security were some of the topics raised by the audience.

Andrew Griffith spoke of the tragedy for those businesses that had been impacted by the fire at The Angel hotel and the complexity of the situation between landowners and insurance companies. The MP spoke of conversations and meetings that he had brokered between the various stakeholders and that he would continue to do everything in the meantime to be a voice of support to local traders and do all that he can to help relieve friction on the High Street.

Following the public event Andrew Griffith said: “I was pleased to have had the opportunity to hold another public event in Midhurst and to see it so well attended by residents. Midhurst has had a great deal of disruption effecting local businesses, residents and tourism since I became the MP last July. It is important for residents to be able to have open dialogue with their MP and speak about matters that are important to them both nationally and local. I was encouraged to hear so much passion over so many varying topics.I will continue to support and engage with all of those affected by The Angel fire and is aftermath and with the necessary stakeholders coming together to plan the future of the building . I very much look forward to coming back in the near future and my sincere thanks to Gary Shipton for his professional and independent manner of which he chaired this local event.’