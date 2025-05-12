Andrew Griffith MP visits Weald and Downland Living Museum, Chichester

Andrew Griffith, the Arundel and South Downs MP, visited Weald and Downland Living Museum Friday 9th May in Chichester, West Sussex.

The MP was invited by Museum Director, Tilly Blyth, to see this historic Museum and Charity which is spread across 40 acres of land within the South Downs National Park and to meet staff and volunteers.

Opened in the 1970s the Museum features traditional exhibit houses, featuring a recreation of interiors that reflect how people lived and worked, over a 10000-year period. The historic nature of these buildings and their conservation is something that every age group can enjoy inside and out.

The Market Square has recently been preserved including the cobbled featured ground almost feeling like you are in a different age, where the Morris Dancing square can be enjoyed by the many visiting school children, dancing elaborately with all the traditional ribbons

Photograph: Andrew Griffith MP and Tilly Blyth Museum Director at Weald and Living Downland Museum 9th May 2025

There is so much to see and learn - including the growing of different types of flax (which is used to create linen cloth) and beds growing a natural dye called woad which was used during medieval times and used as a source of blue extract dye. There are bees nestled into the landscape and South Down sheep tending to their lambs and a small lake with birds, tadpoles and newts. An abundance of traditional crafts and trades and so much of nature for the eye to see.

The museum does not receive regular financial support from the government so the MP offered to support the Museum in seeking grants for its work.

Andrew Griffith said, “As soon as you enter the grounds of Weald and Living Downland Museum you are struck by the peace and tranquillity of the landscape, the incredible historic buildings that have been so beautifully brought to life as though you are back living and breathing rural life hundreds of years ago.

"We are lucky to have such an impressive museum in the heart of the South Downs and I will give Tilly and her volunteer team all of my support.”