Andrew Griffith MP welcomes Post Office’s commitment to the ‘Coldwaltham model’

Andrew Griffith MP has thanked the Post Office for their agreement to continue their support for the Coldwaltham Post Office after he brokered a meeting between top Post Office boss Neil Brocklehurst, and Coldwaltham community representatives, Simon Berry OBE of Sandham Hall, and Iain Dreger of Coldwaltham parish council.

The group met in Andrew’s offices in Westminster to discuss a sustainable future for the service which had previously been saved from closure by the community.

The service will now move in time to be open for 3 hour sessions on two days a week, part funded by the community through the parish council precept, and part by the Post Office. Neil Brocklehurst described this as an interesting model which could be a test bed for future services and enable more rural communities to retain a Post Office service.

The original Post Office was closed suddenly on September 2023 following the retirement and ill-health of the former postmistress who sadly passed away soon after. The Coldwaltham post office is an important community hub, and after some considerable work by the parish council and residents, supported by their MP, Andrew Griffith, the Post Office Limited agreed to trial a re-opening.

Left to right - Iain Dreger, Andrew Griffith MP, Neil Brocklehurst, SImon Berry OBE, Charlotte Cool

The success of their trial - which delivered an increased number of transactions over fewer hours - led to the Post Office agreeing to formally re-open the service in February 2025.

Simon Berry OBE said: "We are delighted that our efforts and huge community support have led to an equitable and sustainable funding model with the Post Office, and we look forward to sharing lessons with other communities that would like to keep their post office open. We are very grateful to Andrew and his team for their vital support."

Andrew Griffith MP, Member of Parliament for Coldwaltham, Watersfield and Hardham, the parishes that will benefit the most from the saved Post Office, said:

“I wish to thank Post Office CEO, Neil Brocklehurst, for this commitment on behalf of the local community who have campaigned valiantly for their post office counter to be reinstated. After our meeting in Westminster I know that Simon and Iain were keen to get back to the parish to share the good news.”