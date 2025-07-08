Anger as sewerage is pumped into Wealden’s rivers and streams after the weekend’s heavy rain

Sewagemap.co.uk shows sewerage pumped into the Tickerage Stream, (Blackboys) for five hours, nine minutes; the Framfield Stream for two hours, 57 minutes; the River Uck for 46 minutes; The River Ouse, (at Fletching) for 23 minutes; the River Rother (A267 near Mayfield) for 15 minutes; The Bull River (Back Lane, Cross in Hand) for one hour, 21 minutes, the River Cuckmere (Furnace Lane) for one hour, 20 minutes and Wealden Ghyll, (Cowden Hall Lane, Heathfield) for seven hours, 15 minutes.

Concerns have been raised by local people who say they fear for their own health as well as for the health and survival of wildlife in the waterways.

Cllr Kevin Benton (Ind, Heathfield South) said: "I live in Back Lane. When it rained I thought 'we're going to see some sewerage soon.' and almost immediately there it was. I'm appalled. We've had three months of almost unbroken sunshine and then, wham - it rains and once again the system we have cannot contain it all.

"I remember last winter I had sewerage coming up through the bowl of my lavatory and the lane outside was awash. This problem did not used to happen but ever since the new estate was constructed at the top of the lane, Dads Hill, we've been inundated every time the weather turns wet. I am furious, both as a private citizen and on behalf of families living in my ward."

Cllr Dan Manvell (Lab, Uckfield North) agreed. He added: "Unless upgrades take place, people's hopes for a new home in the district will fall foul of the new Grampian Conditions, designed to ensure places are fit to live in.

"This means properties cannot be occupied until both sewerage and water supplies are deemed safe and accessible. So we will lose the opportunity to provide homes for people who need them - that's affordable and local authority properties as well as those provided by developers.

"I'm pleased to see the Government is planning to take Thames Water into public ownership. I think all these companies should be owned by the people who need and use the water they help provide and remove."

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: "We share the public's desire for cleaner rivers and seas, and that's why we're investing heavily and working hard to play our part in protecting and enhancing water quality - driven by a £1.5billion Clean Rivers and Seas Plan designed to dramatically reduce storm overflows.