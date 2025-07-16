Anger continues over cuts to Wealden bus services

A petition has been launched over bus cuts

Anger continues over cuts to buses serving Hailsham, Heathfield and Mayfield.

Operator Stagecoach reduced the timetable for the number 51 bus from half-hourly to hourly on March 30 this year. And its impact continues to be felt by students, shoppers and businesspeople, including those who rely on it to access trains from Tunbridge Wells to London Bridge.

The cuts featured on TV earlier this week as BBC South East Today featured a story about a petition being lodged to restore the former half-hourly service.

Erin Wigham has set up the petition asking Stagecoach to reverse its decision, hoping to 'give Heathfield and other local groups a voice.'

She said: "I don't drive because of my disabilities - autism, dyspraxia and anxiety. Having to get this 51 service is the only way I can travel to college."

There have also been complaints from people living along the route who have to access hospital services in either Tunbridge Wells or Eastbourne.

Students from Mayfield Girls' School who used to use the service have also found the timings of the hourly service difficult to negotiate. And others along the route who relied on it to get to churches on Sundays have also found it does not allow them to arrive in time for services.

When the cuts were first made, a spokesman for Stagecoach told the Express the service between Heathfield and Tunbridge Wells (which calls at Mayfield and Rotherfield) carried one person per mile along the route and could not be sustained as cost-effective.

However other users have said the buses were consistently full on that stretch of the journey. And it represents the only way residents of Mayfleld who do not drive can get into and out of the village.

Joel Mitchell, CEO of Stagecoach South East spoke at Mayfield's Parish Assembly saying the cuts were 'economically necessary.' He was challenged about the frequency of the remaining hourly service which, some residents said, was frequently late or failed to arrive at all. One member of the public compared the service with that of the new 29A (operated by Brighton and Hove Buses) which runs through Uckfield and Lewes into Brighton, but seems to always run to schedule.

He said he understands how important reliable bus services are to the communities they serve and the company does not take the decision to alter or withdraw a service lightly.

And he described how extensive roadworks in Eastbourne and Hailsham play havoc with timetables. He went on: "In some areas, including routes in East Sussex, we've made changes to better match our services to how they are being used. We remain committed to providing accessible, dependable services and to working collaboratively with local authorities and passengers as we adapt to a changing transport landscape."

