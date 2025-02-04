Angmering Brownies team up with housebuilder with water saving campaign

David Wilson Homes has partnered with Angmering Brownies to host a creative watering can workshop as part of its new energy efficiency campaign, to demonstrate water savings in its homes.

Angmering Brownies designed the metal watering cans with acrylic paints, creating a design inspired by themes of water and the environment. The final designs will be displayed at David Wilson Homes Ecclesden Park development in Angmering to showcase how much water new homes can save.

The workshop is part of a wider campaign, as the housebuilder is partnering with local schools and community groups to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ecclesden Park. The partnership aims to educate and inspire young minds about sustainable living, while showcasing the energy-efficient features of the development.

The housebuilder previously partnered with the Brownies group in 2024 to plant pollinator friendly flowers at Ecclesden Park as part of its No Mow May campaign.

Angmering Brownies Watering Cans

David Wilson Homes uses the latest water and energy saving technologies, which means the water efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings could reduce water usage and bills by 27% compared to those living in older homes.

Rachel Thornley, Angmering Brownies leader, commented: “We are incorporating more eco-focused activities as part of our sessions to help the girls learn more about the environment and sustainability. Taking part in David Wilson Homes' energy efficiency campaign is a great way for the girls to think creatively about these topics and to better understand the innovative ways new homes are conserving water.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “The watering can workshop provided a fantastic opportunity for the Brownies to showcase their creativity. Each design highlighted a different interpretation of the environmental theme, and we are proud to have the community’s work on display in the one of the homes we are building at Ecclesden Park, on Saturday 8th March, as part of an impactful campaign that demonstrates the efficiency of our homes.”