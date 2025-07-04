Angmering care home achieves veteran-friendly status

A care home in Angmering has been recognised for its commitment to the armed forces community.

Care UK’s Ayton House, on Shepherds View, has officially received Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status – certifying the enhanced care and support for veterans living at the home.

The VFF initiative was launched in 2023 with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation and delivering improved health and wellbeing outcomes for over 25,000 veterans living in care homes across England.

To achieve its accreditation, Ayton House was required to meet eight standards, including noting armed forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation and signposting to support services such as the local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Team members at Ayton House celebrating their new veteran friendly status

The care home has also introduced a range of activities including hosting a veteran café every second Monday of the month, from 11am to 12.30pm.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “We’re so proud to have become a VFF-approved care home.

“We pride ourselves on being warm and inclusive to all, so it is important for us to provide the right environment for veterans to thrive here. We’ve learned so much in the process and have already started implementing activities, including organising a recent trip to meet the Chelsea Pensioners.

“The entire team has been working tirelessly to achieve the accreditation, and I’d like to say a big thank you to all of them. We’re looking forward to welcoming more veterans from the community into our home.”

Ayton House is a new state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to popular seaside towns such as Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The home has its very own cinema, hair salon, café and large first floor outdoor terrace, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Ayton House, call Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas on 01903 493201, email [email protected] or visit www.careuk.com/ayton-house