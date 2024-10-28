Angmering community welcomed for first look inside new care home

A care home in Angmering is inviting the local community to take a sneak peek inside its new, purpose-built facilities.

Care UK’s Ayton House, on Dappers Lane, will be opening its doors to the community on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17, from 10am-4pm.

Members of the community can book an appointment to meet the team and take a tour around the care home, which has its very own cinema, hair salon and café. Visitors can also enjoy a cream tea prepared by the home’s talented head chef.

Once it officially opens to residents at the end of November, the home will provide full-time residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care for up to 70 individuals.

The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites intended to allow the creation of close-knit communities within the home. Each suite has a number of en-suite bedrooms, as well as their own dining room and lounge area, which makes it easier for residents to form new friendships and get to know each other.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors to Ayton House and giving the community a first look at our fantastic new home.

“We understand how important it is to gain a real feel for a care home, which is why we’re encouraging local people to come and take a look around the home’s facilities, meet the team, and see for themselves just how special life in a Care UK home can be.

“We’re incredibly proud of the warm and welcoming environment we’re creating and are looking forward to meeting the people of Angmering and giving them a taste of what life will be like at Ayton House!”

Ayton House will be a state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to popular seaside towns such as Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The home will have its very own cinema, hair salon, café, and large first floor outdoor terrace, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Ayton House or to book a place at the open day, call Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas on 01903 493201 or email [email protected]