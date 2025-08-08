Angmering Revealed event returns for its fifth year

By Katie Herr
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Angmering Revealed is BACK for its 5th year – and it’s bigger than ever!

Mark your calendars – this is one event you don’t want to miss!

Join us for a fun-filled day showcasing the BEST of Angmering – from local groups, clubs, charities, and businesses to amazing activities for all ages.

Whether you're into walking, cycling, wellness, plants, or just good vibes – there's something here for YOU!

Angmering Revealed 2025placeholder image
Angmering Revealed 2025

NEW for 2025 – Don’t miss the Rolling Freestyle Zone with world-famous football freestyler Jay Rosa! Watch incredible live performances, learn next-level skills, and snap a selfie with a true freestyle legend!

PLUS:

Giant inflatables fun

Hook-a-Duck

Face painting

Live music from TJ Walker, (who was so popular last year) and Sussex Steel

Delicious food & drink stalls

Follow us on Facebook for exciting updates about this event - https://www.facebook.com/AngmeringPC/

