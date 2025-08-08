Angmering Revealed event returns for its fifth year
Mark your calendars – this is one event you don’t want to miss!
Join us for a fun-filled day showcasing the BEST of Angmering – from local groups, clubs, charities, and businesses to amazing activities for all ages.
Whether you're into walking, cycling, wellness, plants, or just good vibes – there's something here for YOU!
NEW for 2025 – Don’t miss the Rolling Freestyle Zone with world-famous football freestyler Jay Rosa! Watch incredible live performances, learn next-level skills, and snap a selfie with a true freestyle legend!
PLUS:
Giant inflatables fun
Hook-a-Duck
Face painting
Live music from TJ Walker, (who was so popular last year) and Sussex Steel
Delicious food & drink stalls
Follow us on Facebook for exciting updates about this event - https://www.facebook.com/AngmeringPC/