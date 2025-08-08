Angmering Revealed event returns for its fifth year

Angmering Revealed is BACK for its 5th year – and it’s bigger than ever!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark your calendars – this is one event you don’t want to miss!

Join us for a fun-filled day showcasing the BEST of Angmering – from local groups, clubs, charities, and businesses to amazing activities for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're into walking, cycling, wellness, plants, or just good vibes – there's something here for YOU!

Angmering Revealed 2025

NEW for 2025 – Don’t miss the Rolling Freestyle Zone with world-famous football freestyler Jay Rosa! Watch incredible live performances, learn next-level skills, and snap a selfie with a true freestyle legend!

PLUS:

Giant inflatables fun

Hook-a-Duck

Face painting

Live music from TJ Walker, (who was so popular last year) and Sussex Steel

Delicious food & drink stalls

Follow us on Facebook for exciting updates about this event - https://www.facebook.com/AngmeringPC/