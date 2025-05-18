Angmering Twinning Association hosts wartime tea

On the stage was a typical 1940s room set out for a VE Day tea party, and there were displays of uniforms, household objects and other memorabilia from the time around the hall. Janet Ayre provided the music, accompanying those present singing wartime songs.

Most of the people now living in Angmering who had provided us with their wartime memories attended and were given a copy of the booklet ‘Wartime Stories from Angmering People’. These were on sale at the tea and have proved extremely popular. Copies were also given to the local schools and Angmering Library.

The Twinning Association would like to thank all those who contributed to the success of this event: the owners of all the artefacts on display; the contributors to the booklet; the bakers of cakes and servers of tea and Angmering Parish Council for their support.

1 . Contributed Brian White with some of his articles from his Angmering Museum Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Display of artefacts Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Display of wartime artefacts Photo: Submitted