Angmering’s newest care home celebrates grand launch with special guests

Care UK’s Ayton House, on Dappers Lane, was officially declared ‘open’ by the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Sean Lee, who cut the ribbon and joined residents for the festivities.

Guests were treated to an afternoon to remember, with live entertainment from local guitar group U3A, who played acoustic songs to get everyone into the celebratory spirit.

The team at Ayton House also hosted a Love to Move session, a seated gymnastics program developed by the British Gymnastics Foundation. This program is designed for individuals of all ages and aims to enhance the lives of those living with dementia. The session was led by Vicki Lambourne, a Customer Relations Manager at Care UK, who is trained in the Love to Move program.

After enjoying a glass of bubbly and some afternoon tea, guests had the opportunity to tour the new home and watch a cooking demonstration by the talented Head Chef, Anthony Molnar. This was followed by a cocktail-making class in the home’s very own bar.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “Our grand launch party was a huge success and the perfect way to officially open Ayton House.

“Our neighbours have been so warm and welcoming, and we loved meeting so many local people – we already feel like part of the community!

“We were delighted to be joined by our special guests and would like to extend a big thank you to Councillor Sean Lee for cutting the ribbon. It truly was a day to remember, and we hope to welcome everyone again very soon for more fantastic events at Ayton House.”

The Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Sean Lee, added: ““Ayton House is a great new addition to the local area. The facilities and grounds are exceptional. It was a pleasure to be taken on a tour, meet residents and take part in some of the activities they have on offer. I look forward to visiting again; although to be fair, I wouldn’t mind staying there! But maybe in a few years from now!”

Ayton House is a state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to the popular seaside towns of Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The home will have its very own cinema, hair salon, café, and a large first-floor outdoor terrace, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

1 . Contributed Guests enjoying the Love to Move dance session at Ayton House's Grand Launch Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The bar at Care UK Ayton House Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Mayor of Littlehampton enjoying celebrations at Care UK Ayton House's Grand Launch Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Guests enjoying Afternoon Tea at Ayton House's Grand Launch Photo: Submitted