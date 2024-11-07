Animal magic at The Beacon in Eastbourne

A snake, a lizard and a pair of hissing cockroaches were the star attractions at The Beacon, entertaining bemused shoppers and inquisitive children.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The creatures were part of a display put on by Company of Critters, who travelled down from Rotherfield in East Sussex.

The most popular “critter” was Phish, the Boa Constrictor. Phish is four years-old and measures just five feet. She is short compared to similar snakes in her native America, but she is a rescue animal and was stunted by the first owners not feeding her correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other creatures at the Centre were Leo the Leopard Gecko, Michael the Millipede and Harry and Heidi, the Hissing Cockroaches.

Phish the Boa Constrictor at The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne

Katy Baily from Company of Critters said that the animals and insects were regular visitors to schools, care homes and shopping centres and were very relaxed mixing with people.

“Each of our critters has a large enclosure at our centre in Rotherfield,” Katy said. “We ensure the perfect heating and lighting for each one, and the enclosures reflect their natural habitat.”

Katy said that people of all ages had shown a lot of interest in the creatures, but added: “Phish the Boa was the most popular, closely followed by Leo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said the critters were always a popular attraction. “We are good friends with Company of Critters, and look forward to working with them in the future.

“Shoppers and children love to be close-up and personal with the creatures and it gives them a great topic of conversation when they go home," he added.