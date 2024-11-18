Animal magic: Does your cat enjoy you tickling her ears?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many cats will demonstrate their affection (or possibly their ownership) of you by bumping their head against your hand. This is called bunting, and they also do it against other items.

This is because they have scent glands on their head that release pheromones. These are released during bunting, marking their territory, and you as part of it. But sometimes their ears can get painful.

One very common condition I treat on a near daily basis is an infection in one or both ears.

Your cat will indicate she has an ear problem by holding her ear at an unusual angle, scratching at it or excessively shaking her head. There may also be a bad smell from the ear canal, and a visible discharge.

Some cats are reluctant to let me help them, when their ears are infected. It’s not comfy to have someone taking a close look at your sensitive bits, and ears are very sensitive. And when she gets an infection down her ear canal, the skin that lines the canal can get sore, inflamed and even ulcerated, which is very painful.

So I always forgive a feline patient who cannot allow an immediate intense examination. We might start by applying some drops gently, and using an injected or oral anti-inflammatory painkiller, just to dampen the pain down a bit.

A few days later most cats will allow a more thorough examination and maybe some sample taking and a good old ear clean, although the feistier ones may need sedation.

A mild infection may take two to three weeks to clear up, and a severe one with a wriggly patient longer.

But occasionally the problem just will not resolve.This may be because there is a polyp growing up the ear canal, blocking the natural ventilation of the canal.

Whilst not usually malignant, these growths can cause long term issues, requiring more than some simple drops to sort them out.

Polyps ideally need to be surgically removed from the ear canal, but the process is complex, and unfortunately, they are prone to recur.