Animal therapy beings joy to Midhurst care home residents

Residents at Pendean House Bupa Care Home were recently treated to a visit by two alpacas from Dunreyth Alpacas Farm.

Activities Co-ordinator, Emma Chambers, arranged the visit as part of the home’s ongoing animal therapy, which aims to engage residents whilst encouraging joy and relaxation in the home. Dunreyth Alpacas Farm is a local, family run business that prides itself on animal safety and welfare.

Residents were delighted to admire and pet alpacas, Luke and Padrig as they toured the home, allowing each resident to enjoy their company.

Emma Chambers commented: “Our residents loved watching Luke and Padrig walk through the home, stopping by everyone. They were all so excited for their turn to stroke them and seeing their faces light up with a smile was fantastic.

“Some residents are still talking about how much they enjoyed the visit. Animal therapy is so beneficial; we can visibly see the difference it makes as residents relax and smile. Pet therapy offers significant benefits for our residents as it triggers the release of endorphins. Thank you so much to Dunreyth Alpacas Farm for making the visit so special.”

One resident, Keith Sandall, age 90, added: “I couldn’t believe there were two alpacas in our home – they were extremely cute and friendly. They loved getting stroked on the neck and pet by everyone.”