Annalise’s 674 miles Alaskan Adventure!

Throughout 2024, 7 year old Annalise has been stepping out, with the aim of by walking 674 miles to raise vital funds for the sled dogs at 8 Below Husky Rescue that are in desperate need of loving homes. With 6 dogs adopted from 8 Below Husky Rescue, it is a charity very close to Annalise’s heart!

In 1925, Siberian Seppalla Sled Dogs saved the children of Nome and the surrounding communities from a developing epidemic of diphtheria, by completing a 674 mile vaccine run. Known as the Great Race of Mercy and The Serum Run, around 150 sled dogs and 20 mushers transported the diphtheria antitoxin in a dog sled relay across Alaska.

The Serum Run is depicted in Disney’s Togo – one of Annalise’s favourite films.

Annalise started the challenge on 1 January 2024, and set herself a fundraising target of £2,000. With huge thanks to everyone who has supported Annalise, she has raised an incredible £1,385 and is hoping to absolutely smash her target!

Annalise in Angmering bluebell woods with 8 Below Husky Rescue dog Maverick

So far, Annalise has completed over 545 miles, with around 129 miles to go….

Annalise and her family currently own 7 rescue dogs – 5 siberian huskies, a pomsky and a border collie. Annalise can often been seen out walking with her dogs.

Unfortunately, 8 Below Husky Rescue is inundated with sled dogs in need of homes, either having been abandoned or because their owners can no longer care for them, due to the increasing costs of living or a change in their personal circumstances. This situation has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic when many homes decided to welcome new pets, and sadly these high energy dogs can no longer be given the time and energy they so badly need.

Annalise would be so incredibly grateful of any support.

Annalise in Arundel with 8 Below Husky Rescue dogs Echo and Diesel

To find out more about 8 Below Husky Rescue, please visit their website at 8belowhuskyrescue.org/ or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

To track Annalise’s progress and see regular updates, please go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/986230109588850/ or search Annalise’s 674 mile Alaskan Adventure on Facebook.

To sponsor Annalise, please go to justgiving.com/page/kelly-goldsmith-1704132170257 or search Annalise’s 674 mile Alaskan Adventure on Just Giving.

Annalise’s previous fundraising activities for 8 Below Husky Rescue:

Annalise and 8 Below Husky Rescue dog Diesel

In February 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic, Annalise took on her first fundraising challenge, walking 50 miles throughout the month, to raise over £1,400 for the charity.

Throughout October 2022, Annalise increased her challenged by walking 80 miles and raising a further £600.

September 2023 saw Annalise raise over £500 for 8 Below Husky Rescue by completing the Goodwood 10km Inflatable Fun Run.

This year, she has gone bigger and better, with a challenge that will truly test her endurance and stamina – 674 miles in 366 days.