Anniversary gardens in Crawley's West Green transformed thanks to UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant

Crawley Community Action has been awarded £10,500 secured by Crawley Borough Council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and has been working to transform anniversary gardens in West Green.

An oasis in West Green Park, around 10-20 local residents volunteer every Wednesday to help install planters, plant new trees and undertake endless weeding to help maintain the garden.

The garden and volunteers were visited this week by Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, and Councillor Khayla Abu-Mosa, Ward Member for West Green.

Councillor Michael Jones said: “It was a pleasure to visit this hidden gem of Crawley and meet some of the dedicated volunteers who have brought this garden to life. We have such fabulous green spaces in the borough, and I would encourage everyone to get out and explore this summer. I would like to thank all the volunteers for their super efforts in keeping those weeds at bay!

"I believe this is a wonderful way for the council to use the government's Shared Prosperity Fund to add some real value to our residents' quality of life."

Emily Thorpe, Crawley Volunteers Manager for Crawley Community Action, said: “It is lovely to see the garden come to life and watching people enjoy the peace and quiet that it offers. Anyone is welcome to volunteer at the garden, and coming out, meeting new people and being outside can bring real lifestyle benefits.”

If residents would like to volunteer, the sessions are held every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm, no experience is necessary, and all equipment is provided. Please contact [email protected] / 07716 641409.