Annual Wealden Crematorium open day returns

Wealden Crematorium will be hosting an open day next week welcoming people from all over Sussex.

This year’s open day will be held on 30th July 2025 between 11am-3pm with friendly crematorium staff offering guided tours to show visitors the cremation process and answering questions the public might have.

Since its doors opened in 2019 the crematorium has received the Highly Commended Award from the Sussex Heritage Trust for its grounds, donated more than £97,000 to local charities through the ICCM Metals Recycling Scheme, which, with consent, allows bereaved families to donate metals after a cremation and has helped more than 6950 families to say goodbye to their loved ones in the most beautiful crematorium in Sussex.

The state-of-the-art building has the largest ceremony hall in the local area which can seat more than 120 people and car parking spaces to fit 160 vehicles.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “Wealden Crematorium is proud to open its doors and invite residents from across Sussex to come and learn more about what we do. Our open days are a chance for people to ask questions—no matter how big or small—and to explore our peaceful grounds.

“We understand that people may feel unsure or curious, and we want to reassure them: there are no questions we haven’t heard before, so don’t be shy. Everyone is welcome here, regardless of background, culture, or where you live. We’re here to serve the whole community with openness, compassion, and care.”

Refreshments will be served throughout the day, for more information visit https://www.wealdencrematorium.co.uk/