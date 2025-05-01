Another boost from the AHF for the Selsey Pavilion!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re delighted to announce that the Selsey Pavilion Trust has been awarded a third grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF)– a fantastic £17,500 to support the next stage of bringing the Pavilion back to life.

This latest round of funding will help cover vital professional advice and technical planning – from structural engineering to tackle our famously bulging south wall, to updated theatre and cinema layouts, and essential design work to make the building warmer, greener, and more accessible – including transforming the small hall behind the main auditorium into a flexible, multi-purpose heritage hub for the community.

It’s another strong vote of confidence from the AHF, who have supported us since 2021. Their continued backing is a real testament to the strength of the project and the dedication behind it – not just from our team of volunteers, but from the wider community that’s rallied around this building.

Since bringing the Pavilion into community ownership in February 2024, we’ve been working hard to secure its future. The roof is now fully insulated and watertight, and the iconic Art Deco façade is undergoing careful restoration. This latest grant helps us build on those solid foundations and brings us one step closer to opening the doors once again – for performances, films, exhibitions, and events right in the heart of Selsey.‍

Laura Williams, Development Manager for England at the Architectural Heritage Fund, said:

‍“It brings us great pleasure to have awarded a new grant to Selsey Pavilion Trust towards further project development work for Selsey Pavilion. Since 2021, we have been enthusiastic supporters of the Trust and their work to restore this landmark building at the heart of Selsey’s High Street. We hope that this latest support will enable the Trust to move another step closer to fulfilling their vision of fully restoring and opening the Pavilion to the community once again.”

Christian Skelton, Chair of Trustees, added:

“The AHF’s continued belief in our project means the world to us. Every bit of progress is thanks to the support of the community – and grants like this give us the tools to keep going.”

A huge thank you to the AHF – and to everyone backing this very special building.