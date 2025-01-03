Another busy year ahead at Hailsham's James West Community Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The James West Community Centre has another busy year ahead, with more organisations hiring the facility on a regular basis together with further upgrades being made to the valued community asset.

The centre, located in Brunel Drive in north Hailsham, has an ever-increasing range of local groups and people of all ages using the facility on a regular basis. Current regular hirers include Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Active, Hailsham Voices Pop Choir, Yoga With Dawn, PW Performers and Baby Ballet. The centre also hosts meetings provided by DISC Dementia Support and Hailsham Parkinsons Society. Hailsham Netball Club will be using the Centre on a regular basis from January 2025.

Several improvements have been made to the Centre recently, part of a scheduled plan of enhancements being carried out over the course of the next few months.

Upgrades include the installation of acoustic wall panels in both meeting rooms, to improve sound quality within the space and make the rooms even more user-friendly for hirers. Additionally, drop-down projector screens have been mounted on the walls in both rooms, seating has been added to the lobby/foyer area and a vending machine selling snacks and refreshments will be installed at the Centre in the coming weeks.

James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham

Add to that the repainting of some of the walls in the Centre and the reinstatement of timer-controlled lighting in the car park, which will save energy and ultimately reduce running costs.

Other improvements and upgrades being carried out at the Centre in the near future include the installation of signage on the outside of the building and the display of advertising boards on site.

Assets Management Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke said: "Since opening, this purpose-built facility has already begun to play a key role in enabling Hailsham to fulfil its potential as a vibrant and inclusive town and we hope it continues to be a popular community hub, offering a range of activities for local residents."

"The James West Community Centre has been on quite a journey and has played host to sports training sessions and tournaments, wellness workshops, keep fit classes and more - even baby ballet classes! Overall, the Centre has attracted a good membership base and sees a lot of visits a year, although there are openings for other local clubs and groups to benefit from using the facility."

Cllr Clarke added: "The latest improvements to the Centre, including the installation of acoustic wall panels and projector screens in the two meeting rooms, will ensure that the Centre continues to serve its purpose for residents for not only the short term but for many years ahead."

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "The James West Community Centre has made such a difference in terms of enabling different groups and organisations to work seamlessly in partnership with the community in Hailsham. The aim of the facility is to bring everyone together in one convenient place for local people, along with decent meeting spaces for local groups."

The facility comprises an 18m x 11.7m hall, able to accommodate an audience of around 200 seated, in addition to two meeting rooms. The facility also includes a modern kitchen, storerooms, toilets, changing rooms and a P.A. system.

Hirers can use the Centre for social clubs and activities, sports and games, dancing and exercise, pre-school and toddler groups, craft exhibits, after-school clubs, family functions, quiz nights and fundraising events, as well as seminars, conferences, business meetings and public consultation events.

The main hall is ideal for children's parties with space for inflatable/bouncy castles and is frequently used at weekends.

For further information or to make a booking, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected]