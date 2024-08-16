Another impressive set of results for W6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at W6 Sixth Form at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing have received another set of impressive results in their A-Levels and vocational subjects, as performance in results continues to grow year on year.

Josh Andain, Director of W6 remarked “We are so proud of this cohort and congratulate all them on their hardwork and achievement. This is the first year that all exam grade boundaries have been fully back to pre-pandemic norms, so we’re particularly pleased to see the W6 results continue to improve”.

95% of students passed all subjects and 12 subjects achieved a 100% pass rate, including Psychology, Further Maths, History and Computer Science. Other exceptional subjects include Dance which achieved 100% Distinction and Distinction* and the EPQ offer which saw 100% of students achieving grade A, helping them to get into top universities of their choice. One of W6’s head students, Tiffany Grice is going to study Sport and Exercise Science at Loughborough Universtiy, the leading institution for the subject. Annabel Bassett gets to follow her dream of Sports Journalism and other head student Rui Silverthorne is successfully starting his university studies to become a Biomedical Scientist. Also to be congratulated is one of last year’s alumni, Yan Morley, who is now beginning his degree in History at the University of Oxford following successful completion of a foundation year.

A quarter of all students achieved an A*-A and 45% A*-B, testament to the exceptional effort and talent of the W6 students. Some individual stand out results include Alex Stewart, who achieved a remarkable A*A*AA in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science enabling him to head off to the elite institution of St Andrews to study Maths. Ellis Nealfuller achieved AAB and Distinction* and Tegan Minter achieved two Distinction* and a Distinction.

Other notable achievements include Reyaz Ford, who achieved A*, A and B and Oscar Bray who achieved A, B and Distinction* to gain a place at the University of Kent to study English.

Catherine Urwin, Senior Vice Principal at the Academy commented “We are delighted for our W6 students and really wish them all the best as they head off to top universities and opportunities around the country. Our sixth form continues to grow as a centre for academic excellence and we’re excited to see our Academy students move on to their sixth form studies in W6”.