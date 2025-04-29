Another new member for Billingshurst Lions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

President, Paul Roberts, recently had the pleasure of welcoming Ian Clark as the latest member to join Billingshurst & District Lions Club at a recent meeting held in the Sports Pavilion, Jubilee Fields in Billingshurst. Ian has lived in Barns Green for over 40 years and until last summer, ran his own company supplying technical engineers and crew to the live event industry throughout the UK and Europe.

Ian is married to Beverly; they have two boys and a daughter, who all attended Barns Green Primary School, and have six grandchildren. Ian and Beverly will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary next year.

During Covid, the live event industry all but closed down and with all his spare time, Ian trained with the St.John’s Ambulance to become a Covid vaccinator, initially in Eastbourne and over the past two years has been assisting the NHS Courtyard Surgery in Horsham, with Covid and Flu vaccinations; so far he has vaccinated over 7000 people.

On retirement, Ian planned to take a local part time job, but unfortunately experienced a health problem. However, he is currently able to help on occasions at a local gardening company and, knowing the benefits Lions provide from living in the village, decided he would like to devote his other free time by joining Billingshurst Lions.

Ian says, “I’m delighted with the welcome I’ve received from members, not only at my introductory meetings, but on various occasions when I’ve joined in with fundraising events, particularly enjoying meeting people at the recent Car Boot Sale in Billingshurst. I’m looking forward to making new friends and helping in my local neighbourhood at Barns Green.”

Commenting at the induction, President Paul reflected, “Ian is now the 11th member to join the Club in recent times, which means that Billingshurst Lions, in its 51st year, is regenerating itself with younger men and women, to meet the challenges ahead in providing financial and practical help, mostly within the local community, but also in less fortunate countries as part of the global Lions Club International (LCI) in a rapidly changing world.”

Follow Billingshurst Lions on Facebook and Website, billingshurstlions.org