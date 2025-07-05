Another successful Billingshurst Show!

Andrew Henderson, a World Champion Free Style footballer had the difficult job of judging the floats, where standards were once again extremely high. 1st place was awarded to Dauxwood Preschool, who had their float ready for the Lionesses Euros 2025 starting in July. 2nd place was awarded to Wakoos Centre4Children, with their colourful, sport themed float. 3rd place was awarded to Dempsey School of Irish Dancers, with their float and the girls all dancing in time together. Andrew Henderson then opened the Billingshurst Show and performed his football tricks and free style to the crowds in the arena, before the fun continued throughout the afternoon. Andrew continued showing off his skills to the aspiring free stylers who came to talk to him and share their own skills.

A variety of stalls catered for everyone with homemade fudge, handmade jewellery, cushions and peg bags, adult and children’s clothing, toys, wine and cider, plants, the grand raffle and much more. Baby zone gave away free sun cream and many local businesses and charities were represented. In between the Punch and Judy shows there was the ever-popular balloon modelling while inflatables, bungee trampolines and Archery from Lodge Hill provided activities for everyone to participate in.

We listened to feedback from previous years and provided two food courts, one at either end of the field, with a BBQ, Pimms bar, Hepworth bar, gin bar (G& H Spirits and Arundel Gin) and soft drinks stall, meaning queues moved faster with less waiting time for everyone. Food court 1 hosted the live music tent; new for this year were Church Street Stompers, an 8-piece jazz band, which was very popular and will hopefully return next year. Returning acts included Rob Nicholl, Rock Choir and Petworth Town Band.In food court 2 we had a brand-new dance area, with performances from VMA dance group, West End theatre academy and Dempsey School of Irish Dancers, making the two food court areas very appealing and popular.

Greg, the compere for the afternoon, kept everyone informed of the entertainment and ensured sun cream and drinks were people’s priority on this hot afternoon. Highlights in the arena this year included two spectacular shows by the Extreme Mountain bikes, with the riders wowing the audience with their stunts. Horsham Bluebelles joined us again in the arena, giving a display of their outstanding dance.We welcomed Billingshurst Primary Academy for the first time in the arena with a wonderful display of country dancing and singing from the KS2 choir. The Scouts and Guides entertained with Chariot racing and an obstacle course, showing teamwork and competitiveness within all the sections.

The Billingshurst Show is organised and run by volunteers from Billingshurst Scouts and Guides. All the Scout and Guide sections were hard at work all afternoon on their stalls which included a cake stall, plant stall, book stall, tombola’s, hook-a-duck, bouldering wall and pic n mix.

We would like to express our thanks to Alan Wright for taking all the Show photos. If you would like to be part of the Show Committee or join Scouting and Guiding in the village, contact the show organisers via [email protected] .

We look forward to seeing you all next year on Sunday 28th June 2026!

Natalie Evans, Chairperson

1 . Contributed Areial view of the Billingshurst Show Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Extreme mountain bikes in the main arena Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Petworth Town Band leading the carnival procession Photo: Submitted