Another successful Town Twinning visit for Bognor Regis group

During another successful three town twinning exchange to Weil am Rhein, Germany, Diana Stöcker, the Mayor of Weil am Rhein received gifts from Ronny Haase (Mayor of Trebbin) and Heather Perrott (Honorary Vice President of the Bognor Regis Twinning Association), who was representing the Mayor of Bognor Regis, at an evening Council reception for all the visitors in the Town Hall.

Weil am Rhein, the hosts for this year’s 6 day visit, organised an amazing programme for over 40 visitors from the Twin Towns including a day out in France, visiting the medieval village of Kayserberg (once voted France’s favourite village) before treating guests to a superb 5 course lunch in a mountain top restaurant in the Vosges mountains. On another day guests were given a guided tour of the old city of Freiburg, on the edge of the Black Forest, and known today as one of the most sustainable cities on the planet. A visit to the imposing Minster (cathedral) and a cable car ride from the city up the adjacent Schauinsland mountain, were undertaken by many.

Other days were taken up with various visits organised by individual hosts such as a trip to Basle in Switzerland, just a bus ride away, or a nature walk along the wine route, canoeing on the Rhine, Vitra museum visit, Black Forest waterfall and rope bridge walk, bicycle rides, etc

As well as the Civic Reception with buffet at the Weil am Rhein Town Hall, on the very last evening a sit down dinner, with musical entertainment, was given for all Twinning members and their hosts. Bognor members stayed either with individual hosts they already knew or those, taking part for the first time, were welcomed by new friends. Such an enjoyable and action-packed visit was over too soon. Next year the visit will be hosted by Trebbin, located to the south of Berlin.

Group at Rotteln Castle ruins

The Bognor Regis Twinning Association, which maintains strong links with Europe through its twin towns in both Germany and France, is always happy to welcome new members. Just text or call 07973 177798 or visit our website for further news. https://www.bognortwinning.co.uk