Anti knife crime event in Hastings area

By marc Gutsell
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 09:56 BST
Greetings from Commando Academy. We are reaching out to inform you about our successful anti-knife crime workshops. These workshops empower young people to make positive choices, avoid becoming victims of knife crime, and equip them with valuable life skills.

Our program has demonstrated a significant reduction in knife crime and knife carrying in areas where it has been implemented. We have positively impacted the lives of numerous young people and improved their future prospects.

If you are interested in us hosting an anti-knife crime event for your organization or community, please get in touch. We would be happy to discuss how we can tailor our program to meet your specific needs.

You can contact us via email at [email protected] or by phone at 01424 605506.

