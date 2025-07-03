‘Antiques roadshow’ at Chichester care home’s summer garden party

Residents and team members at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange welcomed families, friends and community contacts for the event.

Experts from Chichester-based auctioneers Stride & Sons were on hand to provide free valuations for treasured items brought along by guests, sparking fascinating conversations and memories.

Among the objects under discussion were jewellery, coins, silverware, pictures, vintage memorabilia and other collectables.

As well as the ‘antiques roadshow’, residents and visitors at the Broyle Road home enjoyed live harp entertainment performed by musician Sheila Colby.

And they sampled a ‘classic’ afternoon cream tea, with freshly prepared tasty treats specially made for the occasion by Wellington Grange Chef John Jeghwa and Trainee Chef Megan Rhodes.

It was a memorable day for resident Betty Smith who scooped the top prize in a raffle draw, a luxury hamper.

Betty said: “I couldn’t believe it when my number came up, I was so delighted. It was a lovely highlight of a great afternoon.”

The party raised £439 through ticket and raffle sales with all proceeds going to the Chichester Cinema at New Park, Wellington Grange residents’ chosen charity of the year.

Home Manager Hayley Geddes said: "It was a wonderful afternoon that brought everyone together - residents, staff, families and friends - for a great cause.

“We’re incredibly proud of the community spirit shown all round and offer our sincere thanks to everyone who attended or otherwise supported such a successful, memorable day.”

