Applications open for Fire Cadet programme in Bognor Regis

By West Sussex Fire amp Rescue Service
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 14:48 BST
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is now accepting applications for the second year of its successful Fire Cadet programme at Bognor Regis Fire Station.

The programme is open to young people aged 13 to 16 who are looking to take on a challenge and learn new skills inspired by the role of a firefighter.

During the successful pilot scheme last year, cadets took part in firefighting drills, first aid training, charity challenges, and community events, all designed to develop their skills and confidence.

Nathan Cross, Head of Prevention, said: “We are really pleased to be relaunching our Fire Cadets programme following the successful pilot last year.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Fire Cadetsplaceholder image
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Fire Cadets

“The programme gives young people a safe and supportive environment to challenge themselves, make friends, learn new skills, and have fun.

“The programme is open to all young people to apply and we are excited to welcome a new cohort of cadets in January 2026.”

The Bognor Regis Fire Cadet Unit will run from January to December 2026 and will meet on Tuesday evenings from 6 – 8pm during term time.

To apply for the Fire Cadet programme, please complete our online application form by Sunday 19 October. Application forms must be completed by the young person, and interviews will take place shortly after the closing date.

For more information, please email [email protected].

