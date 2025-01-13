Applications open for Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund is now open for applications from community-based projects in West Sussex to encourage people to repair and reuse items instead of throwing them away.

The fund is a joint initiative between West Sussex County Council and Biffa to help local groups deliver innovative projects which reduce household waste by encouraging repair, reuse and waste prevention.

Community groups, residents' associations, charities, community interest companies (CICs) and social enterprises in West Sussex with new ideas for relevant initiatives can apply for grants of up to £5,000 for projects that:

Reduce waste at its source by encouraging practices that minimise the production of household waste.

Support projects that facilitate the reuse or repair of items to extend their lifespan.

Reduce household food waste in alignment with existing surplus food rescue services and education campaigns.

Engage the community by empowering residents to take part in waste prevention activities and promote a culture of sustainability.

A webinar will take place on Tuesday, January 21 at 6 pm for potential applicants to ask questions and learn how to apply.

Eligible groups can sign up for the webinar and ask questions ahead of time, email [email protected]

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said: “Our Council Plan emphasises the importance of sustainability and community involvement. The Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund aligns perfectly with these goals by empowering West Sussex residents to take action on waste prevention. I’m excited to see the innovative projects that will emerge from this initiative and encourage everyone with an idea to apply.”

Mike Thair, Director of Treatment at Biffa, said: “Biffa is keen to encourage communities across the country to rethink what they are about to throw away and consider first whether it can be repaired or reused. The Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund is a great opportunity for local residents to put forward their ideas for projects that could prevent waste and make their communities more sustainable.”

For full details on the Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund, including criteria, required documents and to apply, please visit: Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund - West Sussex County Council