Applications open for Young Clinical Volunteer programme
The programme is aimed at anyone aged between 16 and 24 years old who is interested in a career in medicine. Successful applicants complete one four-hour shift every week for six months and become part of the Inpatient Unit team, working alongside doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.
Over the course of their programme, YCVs complete a workbook which follows the 15 standards of the Care Certificate. This covers topics including basic life support, fluids and nutrition, and infection prevention and control.
YCV Co-ordinator, Gillian Laloux, said: “The YCV programme always proves hugely popular. It’s a perfect opportunity for young people thinking about going into medicine to gain first-hand experience in a real-life setting.
“Each YCV is fully supported by a mentor and the wider Inpatient Unit team. There are only 10 places available, and the official closing date is Monday 14th July, although we reserve the right to close applications early if we receive sufficient applications before then.”
To find out more, visit www.stwhospice.org, email [email protected] or call 01323 434205.
St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.