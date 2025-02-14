Apprentice Alex's joy at 'making a difference to young people's lives' at Chailey Heritage Foundation

THIS is National Apprenticeship Week - and Alex Rodd, 21, from Newick feels privileged to be an apprentice working at the fitness centre at Chailey Heritage Foundation.

'I love putting a smile on the youngsters' faces, and being able to make a difference,' he says."I really enjoy helping them to set aims and goals and working with them towards achieving their challenges."

Many are in wheelchairs and have limited movement, so it's really motivating to do my very best for every one of them."

The charity in Mid Sussex supports children and young people with complex physical disabilities. Alex joined on March 1 last year and is working on a 15-month placement for two qualifications - Level 2 Gym Instruction and Level 3 Personal Training.

Alex in the gym

He said: "I absolutely love every minute of working at Chailey Heritage Foundation, it really is an absolute privilege."Everyone is so welcoming at the charity. When I was looking for apprenticeships, this one at Chailey Heritage really stood out to me. I want to carry on working here, I love it."

The modern fully accessible gym is specially designed for people who have difficulty accessing a traditional facility due to mobility challenges, injury, learning and/or physical disability.

Following a physio assessment, it is Alex's job to tailor a training programme, set goals and monitor progress, all in a friendly and supportive environment.

He said: "We also offer Games sessions including Boccia, Table Cricket, Wheelchair Football and New Age Kurling.

Apprentice Alex at work

These are ideal for meeting new people and developing teamwork skills."I enjoy delivering Rebound therapy, which uses trampolines to provide therapeutic exercises for people with physical and learning disabilities. It can help facilitate movement, promote balance, increase strength and improve communication skills."

Swimming is also central to what we offer. Our accessible hydrotherapy pool is heated and has eight full-body hoists for access into the pool. We also have steps and ramps with railings and a slide for a more exciting entrance."It all adds up to a unique service offering , and I am proud to be part of the team delivering this to our amazing customers.

"I firmly believe that apprenticeships can be an excellent option for people like myself wishing to start a career. This has proven to be the perfect start for me.

"I also realise that I wouldn't have this opportunity without the support of my employer. I am gaining new skills which I hope will hold me in good stead for the future.

"Fitness Centre Manager Dan Burnett says Alex is proving to be an excellent apprentice.

He said: "I am thrilled that we have gone down the apprenticeship route. It's an exciting journey for Alex, and he has thrived as he gains new skills."

National Apprenticeship Week runs until Sunday. It's a week-long celebration bringing together young people and businesses.

If you’d like to find out more about career opportunities at Chailey Heritage Foundation, please visit careers.chf.org.uk/