Apprentice electrician from Lancing makes it through to Screwfix Trade Apprentice semi-finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charlie Holder, from Lancing in West Sussex, has been named as a semi-finalist in this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominated by his employer, Edward Britton, for his enthusiasm and hardworking attitude, Charlie is training to become a qualified electrician.

If successful, Tungsten Training Centre where Charlie is currently studying will also receive Screwfix vouchers worth £2,000 towards workshop equipment for current and future apprentices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aspiring electrician, Charlie Holder, 18, from Lancing is in with a chance of winning Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025, after being selected from more than 2,000 applications to compete in this year’s semi-final.

Semi-finalist Charlie Holder

His employer Edward Britton, who is the owner of Wavelength Electrical, nominated Charlie after being impressed by his can-do attitude and passion for his chosen trade.

Edward said: “When the nominations for Screwfix Trade Apprentice opened this year, I knew I had to nominate Charlie. I’ve been really impressed by his energy and commitment to the electrical trade, always working hard to do the best job he can.

“We are focused on installing renewable energy systems and Charlie has shown real enthusiasm for this work. Charlie does his own research about the electrical industry and is often the first to tell us about industry news, as well as the latest tools, tips and tricks. As we transition to net zero as a country, we are in desperate need of apprentices like Charlie who are not only willing to learn, but passionate about installing renewable energy products. He deserves this recognition and is a shining example of some of the brilliant talent entering the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie, who is studying Electrical Installation at Tungsten Training Centre, will now compete against 31 other semi-finalists from the UK and Ireland, who are currently completing apprenticeships across various construction trades. The semi-final stage will see them face a tough interview with Screwfix before finding out if they have made the final.

Just ten will be selected to compete for the title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025 at the two-day final of the competition in May.

Not only will the winner receive a prize bundle of technology, training and tools worth £10,000, but their college will receive £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers to spend on workshop equipment, helping to further upskill tomorrow’s trade professionals.

Charlie said: “I’m really excited to have been shortlisted and I’m proud to be representing Lancing in this national award. I love my trade and working at Wavelength Electrical has ignited a real passion for installing renewable solutions such as solar panels, battery storage systems, EV charging points and even heat pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really hope my dedication to the trade will come through in my interview, as to be selected to compete in the final of the competition would be an incredible opportunity.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, says: “Screwfix Trade Apprentice is a fantastic way to recognise the hard work and dedication of today’s apprentices who are undertaking intensive, on-the-job training and qualifications to create tomorrow’s workforce of skilled tradespeople.

“This competition highlights how vital apprenticeships are in addressing the current skills shortage. We are committed to championing trade apprentices, the colleges that teach them and the employers that nurture them.

“Every year we are consistently amazed by the applications from trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland who are passionate, dedicated and committed to excelling in their chosen trade. To make it through to the semi-finals is a fantastic achievement. I wish this year’s semi-finalists the very best of luck in making it to the final.”

To find out more about the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition, please visit https://www.screwfix.com/landingpage/tradeapprentice