Apprenticeship offer at University of Chichester rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Education regulator Ofsted rated the University of Chichester’s provision of higher-level and degree apprentices as ‘good’, in a report published this week.

The University of Chichester enables ‘apprentices from a broad range of backgrounds to pursue a higher-level or degree apprenticeship’ and ‘helps address the significant skills shortages’ in industries like engineering, Ofsted inspectors said.

Inspectors visited the University in September 2024 to assess the apprenticeship offer at the University, which includes mechanical and electrical engineering, social work, chartered management, nursing and more.

Ofsted inspectors said apprentices ‘value the training they receive from teachers who are experts and have up-to-date knowledge of their subjects’.

Nursing apprentice at the University of Chichester

The report added: “Leaders and governors have put in place a well-considered and ambitious curriculum for the provision of higher-level and degree apprenticeships. They work well with employers to ensure the apprenticeships they offer are relevant to the needs of their businesses, align with identified skills priorities and provide progression opportunities.”

The report noted the high-quality industry-specific resources which apprenticeships benefit from in the £35m Tech Park at Bognor Regis campus, which means learners have access to industry-specific electronics, mechanics and fabrication laboratories and specialist resources such as 3D printers.

Nursing apprentices also have access to facilities at the School of Nursing and Allied Health at the Bishop Otter campus, which includes an immersive sensory simulation space, virtual reality equipment, a six-bed clinical practice area, responsive robotic mannequins and simulated community nursing settings.

Katie Akerman, Director of Quality and Standards at the University of Chichester, said: “I’m delighted with the outcome, which reflects the commitment of colleagues to ensuring apprentices benefit from a high-quality education at the University. We are especially proud that inspectors recognised our ‘apprentices make a positive contribution at their work as a result of their training’.”

To find out more about degree apprenticeships at the University of Chichester, go to chi.ac.uk/degree-apprenticeships.