Apprenticeship Roadshows showcase available opportunities

Two apprenticeship roadshows will give people looking to get into the world of work the chance to explore the local opportunities available to them.

The Sussex Council of Training Providers, in partnership with East Sussex County Council and East Sussex Careers Hub, is holding free events in Hastings and Eastbourne over the coming weeks.

Apprenticeship Roadshows will take place at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings on Tuesday, June 24, and at the Welcome Building, Eastbourne on Thursday, July 10. Both events run from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.

Young people, job seekers and those looking to change or progress their careers will be able to find out more about apprenticeship pathways at the roadshows.

Apprenticeship Roadshows

Employers and training providers will be on hand at the events to provide up to date information on apprenticeships from pre-employment schemes through to higher and degree level apprenticeships.

Past attendees have said visiting the roadshows helped them make decisions about what to do in the future, and that the businesses at the events gave helpful advice about how to find and apply for an apprenticeship.

St Leonard’s based luxury electrical accessories manufacturer Focus SB has attended a number of the roadshows in the past.

Jo Cloute, HR & Customer Aftercare Manager at the award-winning company, said: “Focus SB has been attending the Apprenticeship Roadshows for several years and we believe this event is vital to our recruitment process.

“The roadshows offer potential apprentices of all ages the opportunity to see the advantages of apprenticeships firsthand. Plus, the roadshows help to address common misconceptions, such as concerns about low wages, exploitation or poor training conditions and allows individuals to speak directly with knowledgeable employers and training providers.”

Apprentices, apprenticeship employers and training providers will share their experiences at the events through expert panel Q&A sessions.

Attendees will also be able to talk to employers about current and future apprenticeship vacancies and meet with training providers who can help match them with the most appropriate placement.

More than 40 businesses, apprenticeship training providers and support organisations are due to be at the roadshows to promote their apprentice opportunities. Employers including Balfour Beatty, Chaffin Works, the NHS, Aurora Academies, Technoturn, Clarke Roofing, and The Bevern Trust have signed up for the event.

Councillor Penny di Cara, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council, said: “Last year over 800 young people, parents and job seekers attended the Apprenticeship Roadshows, and I am delighted we are supporting the events again this year.

“Over 2,500 apprentices start in East Sussex every year, providing excellent opportunities for young people beginning their careers and new routes for employees wanting to change direction.

“The summer roadshow events offer those attending the chance to speak to advisers and current apprentices so they can make informed choices and find the right future pathway for them.”

Registration for the events is free but spaces are limited. For further information and to register for either event visit www.careerseastsussex.co.uk/roadshow2025