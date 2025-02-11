Apprenticeships funding available for West Sussex businesses

To mark National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February), West Sussex County Council is reminding local businesses about funding available to train their staff and new learners.

Any business based in West Sussex can apply for the funding to help upskill their current workforce or bring in an apprentice. Applications can be submitted at any time of the year.

An apprenticeship is a genuine paid job with an accompanying skills development programme leading to a nationally recognised qualification. Apprentices gain the technical knowledge, practical experience and wider skills they need for their immediate job and future career.

The county council is part of the government’s apprenticeship levy fund scheme and can transfer up to 50% of its own funding to other employers.

Since the apprenticeship levy was introduced to support local businesses in 2017, the council has transferred and invested just over £1.5 million in funding.

Funding has been agreed for 478 apprenticeships in West Sussex to help build a sustainable and prosperous economy across West Sussex, one of the county council’s priorities its Council Plan. [ https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/about-the-council/policies-and-reports/corporate-policy-and-reports/our-council-plan/]

Councillor Steve Waight, the council’s Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development, said: “I’m thrilled we are able to continue offering support to apprentices to help them further or start their future careers.

“National Apprenticeship Week is a chance to highlight the devotion and strong work ethic it takes to complete an apprenticeship, putting new knowledge and skills into practice while navigating a new workplace. Congratulations to all of the county’s apprentices who have recently completed their training and good luck to those about to start their journey.

“We’re appealing to local businesses across all sectors to apply for apprenticeship funding and provide valuable opportunities for individuals at all stages of their careers, whether starting out, progressing in their current role, or retraining for a new career whilst filling vacancy gaps, fostering talent and contributing to business growth.”

Apprenticeships are equivalent to educational levels ranging from GCSE/A-level to Foundation, Graduate and Postgraduate degrees. They are open to people of any age over 16 and cover hundreds of subject areas.

Businesses can find out more and apply for funding by visiting https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/jobs/apprenticeships-and-volunteering/apprenticeship-levy-transfers/.

Anyone interested in becoming an apprentice in West Sussex should visit the county council’s website https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/jobs/apprenticeships-career-tasters-and-volunteering/apprenticeships/ for more information and to search for current opportunities.