April at Lindfield Repair Café

March’s repair café saw many local residents come along to get their garden tools sharpened ready for the new season. If you have yet to get yours done, come along on Saturday 5th April, where you can also visit the Greener Lindfield Seed and Seedling Swap: seeds, seedlings, house plants, seed trays or seed plugs - share, swap and take away.

Also, at the March event, a 90-year-old teddy bear was made to feel much better having had his head sewn back on! It was a busy morning, with over 90 repairs completed, including more unusual items such as a miniature copy of a Canadian Railway clock which had its hands fixed, and a music keyboard which had its keys mended. If you have anything needing repair, bring it along and we’ll have a go if we can!

Check our website for more information: lindfieldrepaircafe.org

In April, Andi will be parking up nearby with her Fill Good Van again, so you can stock up on store cupboard essentials. Bring your empty containers to fill up! Check out her Facebook page: Fill Good and visit her website www.fillgoodstore.co.uk to see what’s available.

Keyboard Repair at Lindfield Repair Cafe

Younger visitors can have a go at using old paper straws for construction, pictures and also make key rings using leftover bits and pieces. All part of encouraging them to avoid waste, the ethos of Lindfield Repair Café. Children must be supervised by a responsible adult at all times.

ALL REPAIRS MUST BE CHECKED IN BY 12.3OPM FOR COMPLETION BY CLOSING AT 1PM PLEASE ------------ Computer Advice at Lindfield Repair Café: We don’t carry spares, so physical repairs aren’t usually practical, and the aim is not to compete with local professional services, but we can help with technical issues that may be making you think about replacing your device prematurely.

Don’t forget the power supply! Recycling Collection Points at the Café: Used Candle Wax for recycling by the Candle Lady Used Batteries to be recycled in exchange for books for a local primary school Recycle to Read (www.jointhepod.org) Printer Cartridges

Forthcoming events: Saturday 5th April Saturday 3rd May Saturday 7th June MEND everyday items, RESTORE family treasures, SAVE money, REDUCE waste, VISIT Lindfield Repair Cafe